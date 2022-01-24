The 2021 championship ended, for the first time in the turbo-hybrid era of F1 history, without a success from a Mercedes driver. In this case, the world title ended up in the hands of Max Verstappen, who became world champion – at the wheel of Red Bull – right on the last lap of the decisive race for the title. In this way, moreover, the Dutchman’s success denied the opportunity a Lewis Hamilton to conquer his eighth career seal, which would have earned him the absolute record of the highest number of world championships won by a driver in the Circus.

In this regard, Verstappen also added a consideration on his rival, not sparing him a dig. During an interview with CarNextthe 24-year-old has in fact added a personal consideration on any successes that may await him from here on, also expressing a concept on the number of victories achieved by Hamilton, without ever naming him: “Anything that comes now is just a bonus for me – he has declared – I’m just going to enjoy it. You need a little luck to fight for seven or eight titles. You need a very dominant team to do this, so you don’t always have these opportunities. Sometimes it doesn’t happen. I’ve always wanted to win one, and from then on we’ll see what happens. Anything that comes from now on will be a bonus. If you lose a race – he added – I’ll still be angry, but maybe a few minutes later I’ll say ‘that’s okay’“. The fight on the track between Verstappen and Hamilton will resume at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first round of the season scheduled for March 20. All this, of course, in case the Brit from Mercedes decides to pursue his F1 career.