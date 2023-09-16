The result in qualifying this afternoon: eleventh and investigated for three incidents. Verstappen is disappointed and says that wrong decisions have been made.

It was a resounding surprise, qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix this afternoon. Red Bull Racing has won all races to date, but will start eleventh (Max) and thirteenth (Checo) tomorrow. At least, if all goes well.

Verstappen is also being investigated for three different incidents in which he allegedly held up others. First in Q1, when he didn’t pull away at the green light in the pit lane and held up the Mercs. Once again for the moment at the end of Q1 when a traffic jam occurred at the tail of the circuit. And not least in Q2, where Verstappen stopped Tsunoda. The latter in particular seems to be one slam dunk punishment: Verstappen was warned by engineer Lambiase…

So that will be tomorrow death or the gladiolas, as Louis van Gaal would say. Of course, it is by no means impossible that Verstappen will still win. But then Red Bull will have to find the speed tomorrow that has not been available so far this weekend. According to Max himself, it depends on the team’s decisions regarding the setup. MV1 told Viaplay:

We definitely did something wrong. We have definitely made some mistakes with the set-up from the third training session to now. Wrong decisions were made as a team and you pay the price for that if you don’t go very fast, of course. Max Verstappen, went from bad to worse

Cynics are already saying it’s due to rule changes surrounding flex wings. Red Bull slows this down more than other teams. At least, that’s what evil tongues claim. But Singapore is often a ‘crazy’ circuit with different results than usual. Even during Mercedes’ dominant period, the team was sometimes nowhere in Singapore.

According to VER itself, the main reason is that the RB19 is incorrectly adjusted. When braking in some corners, the car keeps hitting the road with the floor. That is not good for the speed, nor for the confidence in the car:

I did have several moments during that round. I just had no grip at all, no balance, very difficult to brake and then it stopped. Max Verstappen, especially didn’t have many things today

The question is whether Red Bull can still pull off the feat to guide one of the drivers to victory tomorrow. Of course, the dream of winning all the races as a team this year is otherwise over. The cars go to Parc Fermé after qualifying. In principle, setup changes are not possible, unless you can demonstrate that it is for safety reasons. However, other teams will not be enthusiastic about that.

Red Bull must therefore hope that the rose tendon is epic once again. But Max has a hard time about it:

It probably won’t be much, it’s not that easy to overtake here. Max Verstappen, lower your hard head a little

Whose deed.

