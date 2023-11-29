Sainz without personal trainer

The 2023 season definitively ended with the Abu Dhabi tests held on Tuesday after the last round of the championship, again in the United Arab Emirates, but in the meantime other news relating to the two drivers’ staffs has already arrived. Specifically, it concerns the personal trainer by Carlos Sainzwith the Spaniard from Ferrari who will be forced to look for a replacement for 2024. After eight years spent together, i.e. shortly after the driver’s debut in F1, ‘De Telegraaf’ recently made official the end of the experience of Rupert Manwaring with #55 who, at present, cannot therefore count on a coach.

From Ferrari to Red Bull

Manwaring, however, has not left the world of Formula 1: starting from next season, the latter will in fact join the three-time world champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman, after four years spent with Bradley Scanes, had also found himself without personal training following the Briton’s decision to leave the Circus to spend more time with his family. After this retirement, however, the Red Bull #1 found a replacement, ‘stealing’ him from the Ferrari driver.

Final day of track running for these two working together. @P1_Coach is heading to work with Max Verstappen next year after eight years with Carlos Sainz #F1 pic.twitter.com/7DjRrbdATf — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) November 28, 2023

A story with the Verstappens

Manwaring’s name, however, does not represent an absolute novelty in the Verstappen household: the latter’s father, also an athletic trainer and with the same first name as his son, supported Verstappen’s father, Jos, during his F1 career which spanned between the 1990s and early 2000s. In the field of personal trainers, Sainz is however not the only driver looking for a replacement. Even Yuki Tsunoda will no longer be able to count on Michael Italiano, who, like Scanes, has made the decision to leave F1.