Verstappen, the symbol of F1

There is no doubt that the talent of Max Verstappen is marking an era in Formula 1, as demonstrated by his team three world championships won consecutively at just 26 years old. A remarkable result, if we consider that the title holders Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton became champions for the third time in their careers at 31 and 30 years old respectively.

Thanks to the limping performances of Sergio Perez, and even before that of Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly, at his side, it is sometimes difficult to define the right perimeter of Verstappen's talent, who for years has been literally annihilating every driver placed alongside him in Red Bull.

The former Mercedes CEO praises Max

Interviewed by OLBGalso talked about Max Verstappen's talent Nick Frywho enthusiasts will remember as a point of reference first for BAR, then for Honda, for Brown GP and finally for Mercedes F1, where he held the role of CEO between 2010 and 2012, before the advent of Toto Wolff.

“I have to admit that Verstappen is proving to be the best driver at the moment. He has proven himself to be good enough to make people think that he would be faster on opponents in any car“, Fry observed, concluding: “I don't think there would be a difference in seeing him in a Red Bull or in a shitbox (carretta, ed. – the reference is to the phrase uttered by Wolff at Baku 2022). Max would beat everyone anyway, he's very versatile.”