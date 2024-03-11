REd Bull celebrates on the asphalt, but would be living hell in the offices. The Austrian team is the main protagonist at the start of the new championship season Formula 1 World Cupthe internal 'war' is unleashed and tarnishes the victories in the Grand Prix of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

There are five key people in the controversy of Red Bull: the pilot Max Verstappen Christian Horner, team leader; Max's dad, Jos Verstappen; Helmut Markomentor of the champion and an employee of the team.

Christian Horner and Max Verstappen Photo:EFE Share

The season for Red Bull began turbulently, with an internal investigation against Christian Horner for “inappropriate behavior”; However, her case was closed and the woman who reported the 50-year-old man's conduct was suspended, the agency reported. AFP.

The subject of the investigation against Horner It didn't go down well with the family. Verstappen, Joseph launched a strong dart after the conquest in Bahrain: “The team risks tearing itself apart. It can't continue like this. It's going to explode. (Horner) plays the victim when he's the one at the root of the problems,” said the champion's father about the team's boss. Red Bull.

In the midst of this power struggle, this Monday the British newspaper Daily Mail revealed that Max Verstappen I could leave the team Red Bull this season, which would cause a 'domino effect' in the big tent of motorsport.

Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez Photo:EFE Share

“Mail Sport understand that Max and his father Jos Verstappen “are determined to distance themselves from Christian Horner, who remains resolutely in his position as Red Bull team principal after being acquitted of 'coercive behaviour' towards an employee,” the British newspaper stated.

The departure of the three-time world champion would unleash an earthquake like no other in F1, with Lewis Hamilton advancing his march to Ferrari, Fernando Alonso leaving Aston Martin to go to Red Bull, Verstappen signing for Mercedes and Carlos Sainz running out of place.

“A good source has spoken about this possibility. It starts with Max Verstappen going to Mercedes next year, Lewis Hamilton goes to Mercedes in Carlos Sainz's place and then Fernando Alonso joins the Red Bull team,” the aforementioned media explained.

Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen Photo:EFE Share

The news, which overshadowed the victory of 'Mad Max' last Saturday at the circuit Jeddah, It comes after the words he dropped Toto Wolffsaying that he would like to have the champion of Red Bull in Mercedes.

“I would love to have him here. Let's put it this way, it is a decision that Max must make and there is no team on the grid that would not stop at having him in their car,” said the head of the British team.

Christian Horner He did not opt ​​for silence and sent a strong message to Max and Jos after the race in Saudi Arabia: “No individual is bigger than the team. You can't force people to be somewhere just because of a piece of paper. I have no doubt about Max's passion in the future “But you can never say never. If a driver wants to leave, he will leave.”

Wolff and Verstappen. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

The crossing of words does not stop there, since Max Verstappen He asked for “peace”, in the midst of the scandal unleashed in the team, which is overshadowing its triumphs in 2024 in Formula 1. “I think everyone knows that it is important to have peace in the team and focus solely on the driving and performance aspect.”

Finally, the English newspaper points out that it is more likely that Verstappen leave the seat Red Bull at the end of this year, although he does not rule out that he anticipates his departure “in an accelerated transfer”, which could generate an earthquake.

The three-time world champion of the Great Circus has a contract with Red Bull until 2028, but from England they point out that in the signed bond there are certain clauses that the driver could execute to leave, one of them “would be activated if the motor sports advisor Helmut Marko will leave the team.”

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS