18 very important points for the three-time world champion

From a disarmed fifth place, suffering overtaking by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, to even putting Lewis Hamilton’s victory in doubt under the checkered flag. Max Verstappen and Red Bull, on a Sunday that could have been quite negative for the Drivers’ standings, instead managed to further extend their lead over Lando Norris and Ferrari.

A result that, once again, highlights the quality of Verstappen and the Red Bull pit wall in maximising a Sunday that in terms of performance saw Red Bull only work towards the end with the hard compound, even if there was no direct comparison with Mercedes and McLaren given that Hamilton and Norris had the soft tyre (Piastri, for example, with the medium was on par with Verstappen if not even faster).

“I am satisfied with how we operated, we could not have done anything better – Verstappen’s analysis to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – we made the right decisions in the pit stops and in the changes from slicks to intermediates and vice versa, so I am very pleased with that. In terms of pure pace, however, we were not quick enough: Mercedes and McLaren were definitely quicker than us, so we have some work to do. With a bad day, finishing 2nd is a result to accept in any case. We need to try to find more performance to get back in the fight because It looks like other teams have jumped ahead of us. The gap with the hards was big, I tried to catch Lando and I succeeded. I pushed hard and I finished less than 2 seconds from Lewis and that’s fine, but we couldn’t have done more. We squeezed and we got the maximum result”.