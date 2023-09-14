It undermines Singapore

Max Verstappen he was among the protagonists of the press conference organized by Formula 1 to present the Singapore weekend. On the Marina Bay track last year the Dutchman experienced one of the few misses of his season, reaching the finish line only seventh in a race won – not without controversy – by his teammate Sergio Perez. The Singapore GP it is also one of the few in which Verstappen he has not yet managed to win even one victory throughout his career. The dominant RB19 fielded on the track this year by Red Bull, and capable of winning all the Grands Prix contested so far, should guarantee the Dutch driver can break this taboo.

However, the reigning world champion, now arithmetically closer to winning the third consecutive title, ‘warned’ his team that the Marina Bay track could lead to a performance rapprochement between the Milton Keynes team and its competitors. “We are less strong on city tracks. I don’t think we will be as competitive as elsewhere, but I expect we will all be closer. What’s new on the circuit? Less braking, less stress and therefore less wear. I hope this can also help in terms of battles“, explained Verstappen.

What a response to Wolff

The Dutchman, questioned by journalists on the subject, returned to talking about the record streak of 10 consecutive victories reached in Monza and which could continue on Sunday: “I’ve never looked at the number of consecutive victories, it doesn’t change anything for me in terms of my approach to the race. The team’s level has always been high, but we have never had such a strong car. Now we have united even more, also thanks to a better understanding of the regulation. Everything was made possible by the expertise in every sector of the people who work with us“.

Speaking of the record set in Monza, Verstappen did not fail to respond in a rather biting manner to the statements made by Toto Wolff in Italy. The Mercedes team principal had defined what the #1 achieved as a record good only “for Wikipedia“. “I am not disappointed by his words. (Mercedes in Monza) had a shitty race – Verstappen commented bluntly – so he was probably angry about their performance. Sometimes it seems that he is an employee of our team – he added, probably due to his numerous comments regarding the Austrian team – but fortunately this is not the case. We should be able to appreciate when a team does well. We have done it in the past“.