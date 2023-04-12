“The team is happy, I’m not”

“Around me of course I feel an atmosphere of great happiness, but I can’t be happy since I finished second. I’m here to win”. Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on the occasion of the second Grand Prix of the 2023 championship recovered from 15th to second position in the race following the knockout that came during Q2 in Qualifying when he gave the transmission shaft without the two-time world champion had recorded a good time. The place of honor behind his boxmate Sergio Perez, however, did not even remotely satisfy Verstappen, who expressed his disappointment at the press conference.

Destroy your opponents, don’t beat them

According to Tom Clarkson, master of ceremonies at the official FIA press conferences during the race weekends, Max Verstappen is moved by the desire to destroy his opponents rather than beat them: “I have never met a driver as hungry for success as Max Verstappen – the words of Clarkson guest of Damon Hill in the podcast F1 Nation – he doesn’t just want to win, he wants to destroy his opponents and Saudi Arabia is the example of this. Look at Perez last weekend in Melbourne: he started in the pit lane, he finished fifth and he was really happy. I can’t imagine Max Verstappen satisfied with a fifth place. Lewis Hamilton is extremely competitive, sure, and so is Charles Leclerc, but Max has a ruthlessness that I don’t see in others. He is a serial winner and for this reason if he continues racing he will be able to overtake Ayrton Senna and reach Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton in terms of statistics ”.

A driver with no weaknesses

Carlos Sainz in several interviews has pointed out that Max Verstappen has no weaknesses. The Ferrari driver can speak from first-hand experience as he made his F1 debut at Toro Rosso alongside the Dutchman in 2015. Clarkson also believes Verstappen is truly complete as a driver: “He’s quite fast on the flying lap and then in the race he’s a metronome. No one knows how to manage tires like him and he’s also good at reading the race at a strategic level. He knows when it’s time to push and when it’s time to manage the vehicle and the tyres.”

The new Alonso

Clarkson concluded by noting that he is not surprised to find a certain chemistry and affinity between Verstappen and Alonso: “Verstappen at the moment is the Fernando Alonso of the two world titles obtained in 2005 and 2006, but how much can he still improve? It’s really scary to think how strong this rider could get.” Clarkson’s thinking is the same as Helmut Marko’s, who has never hidden the fact that he believes he has the best driver on the starting grid in his car, a driver who still has room for improvement and who will be at Red Bull’s service until 2028.