The rematch was sweaty, but it came. Max Verstappen he avenged the knockout he suffered in his debut GP in Bahrain and managed to beat Charles Leclerc in the spectacular and dangerous setting of Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia. If last year in the challenge for the victory with Lewis Hamilton there were hard doors and a half rear-end collision, this time with the Monegasque Ferrari the battle was played in the sign of fair play andcunning. Now the tally of victories in the season between the two class ’97 is 1-1, even if obviously the # 16 in the standings is still ahead precisely because of the retirement suffered by the world champion in Sakhir. What is certain is that for the moment the head to head between Leclerc and Verstappen is all in the name of sportsmanship.

Speaking to Sky Sport F1 after the race, the Red Bull home # 1 underlined the good relationship that binds him to the Monegasque: “Respect with Charles? Yes. Today was a good fight between us, he was also very smart. But we have a lot of mutual respect and we had a lot of fun today“. Analyzing the overall performance of the GP, the native from Hasselt underlined how it was essential to avoid risking too much during the first stint when, thanks to the medium tires, his RB18 was not fast enough to worry Leclerc’s car. “Staying calm in the beginning was a key to the win, because I wasn’t having so much fun with middle school. They degraded pretty quickly and I couldn’t do much, I just tried to stay close to whoever was in front. Then the Safety Car came out and Checo was very unlucky“.

After the first pit stop, however, Verstappen’s race changed completely: “We mounted the hard tires and it was much better. The tires held up and allowed me to push harder. Then I tried to follow Charles. He and the Ferraris had more downforce, so I had to try to keep their pace in the high-speed corners and that hurt the tires a bit. I tried to follow him and then there was the VSC. There you have to figure out who has the best tires at that moment – the world champion analyzed again – we had good grip and I managed to attack him and enter the DRS area. The battle was tough and in the end it was us who prevailed. But then, once I was up front, I had to do some qualifying laps, which wasn’t easy because he kept getting into the DRS zone. But I’m glad I won in the end. After zero in Bahrain it was necessary. Reliability ok? Yes, I would say yes. Everything worked out well “.