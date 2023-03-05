Reigning double world champion Max Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, the first round of the Formula 1 season, ahead of his Red Bull teammate, Mexican Sergio Pérez, who was second.

From pole position, the Dutchman dominated the race in Sakhir from start to finish, leaving no option to the competition. Verstappen manages to win in Bahrain and in the first Grand Prix of the season for the first time in his career.

“I quickly saw that we had the pace, I was able to increase the distance from the start and manage it for the rest of the race,” explained the Dutchman. “It feels good to finally win in Bahrain,” he smiled.

The Spanish Fernando Alonso achieved third place in his first race with the Aston Martin team. “Getting a podium in the first race of the year is incredible,” reacted Alonso, a two-time world champion (2005, 2006).

Dutchman Max Verstappen, on the podium after winning the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix on March 5, 2023. © Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP

Ferrari is forced to leave

Ferrari, the announced main rival of Red Bull, relived some of its problems from last season, when due to a mechanical problem, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc was forced to retire with twenty laps to go.

“There was no power so it’s a shame because it’s on these weekends that we need to maximize the points,” lamented Leclerc in statements to Canal+. “We had a car to fight for the podium, it was within our reach and we had a good margin behind,” the Monegasque added later.

Thus, the script of last season is reversed, when it was the Red Bulls who were forced to abandon in the last few laps due to mechanical problems.

Ferrari managed to minimize damage thanks to the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr, who was beaten on the track by his compatriot Alonso in the fight for the podium but who defended fourth position against the attacks of the British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

Aston Martin convinces

Aston Martin, the revelation team of the season after its good results in preseason and in free practice this weekend, placed its second driver Lance Stroll in sixth position, between the Mercedes of the British Lewis Hamilton (5th) and George Russell (7th).

“Congratulations to Lance (Stroll), operated on two days ago and now fighting against the whole world,” Alonso declared after reaching the finish line. The Canadian was doubtful until the eve of the Grand Prix due to a wrist injury that kept him out of pre-season testing.

Despite the final cordiality, things started badly on the track for the Aston Martin duo: Alonso lost fifth position at the start and fell to seventh for the benefit of both Mercedes after a small collision with Stroll.

But the Spaniard managed to make up lost ground, quickly regaining position with Russell and engaging in an intense one-on-one with Hamilton midway through the race, managing to climb back to fifth.

The abandonment of Leclerc and an overtaking of Sainz helped the Spaniard to achieve the 99th podium of his career.

“We expected to start ahead of them (Mercedes) in the race but we didn’t have the best start so we had to overtake them, that gave us more adrenaline,” explained the 41-year-old veteran driver. “I hope people liked it, I liked it,” he smiled.

For Mercedes, which went through a difficult 2022 season, this first Grand Prix could have been the start of a renaissance, but according to team boss Toto Wolff, it was one of his “worst days of racing”.

“Nothing was going well, we lacked rhythm, the Aston Martins are very fast and the Red Bull is just on another planet,” lamented the Austrian.

Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Frenchman Pierre Gasly (Alpine), who came from 20th and last position, and Thai Alexander Albon (Williams) completed the ‘Top 10’.

The next Grand Prix will be in Saudi Arabia, from March 17 to 19.