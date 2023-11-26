Dutch triple world champion Max Verstappen, riding his Red Bull car, embraced his fourth consecutive title in the Etihad Airways Grand Prix, the final round of the Formula 1 Grand Prix season, after his success yesterday in cutting off… The distance of the race, which took place on the Yas Marina Circuit, and extended over 58 laps, placed him in first place, achieving a total time of one hour, 27 minutes, two seconds and 624 hundredths of a second, ahead of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who is from Monaco, by 17.9 seconds. British Mercedes driver George Russell came third, 20.9 seconds behind leader Verstappen.

Verstappen continued to break records, adding the 19th victory of the season, and also gave the Dutch “Yas Marina” race title, increasing his tally to the 54th victory in his career, and becoming the third greatest driver in the history of “Formula 1” since its inception in 1950, after the world seven-wheel champion. Lewis Hamilton, with 103 wins, and the legendary Michael Schumacher, with 91 wins. The Abu Dhabi round also decided the runner-up position in the overall standings in the constructors’ championship, in favor of the Mercedes team, after the third place for the British driver George Russell gave his Mercedes team a rise to a total of 409 points, three points behind Ferrari, which settled for third place with a total of 406 points. While the “Red Bull” team confirmed, with Verstappen’s victory, its worth in early winning the drivers’ and constructors’ titles this season. LeCaire’s coronation gave his Ferrari team the runner-up finish in the World Constructors’ Championship at the expense of the Mercedes team, and behind the Red Bull team, which succeeded early at the end of last August in securing the championship title.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen succeeded in making a good start and maintaining first place, while absorbing early pressure from Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, and then maintaining a stable difference of about two seconds until the drivers entered the pits to complete the tire change process. From medium soft to hard, which Verstappen did on lap 16, and then Leclerc on lap 17, leaving them in sixth and seventh places, before they were able to advance again in the standings after the rest of the competitors made their pit stops, so Verstappen regained the lead once again in He continued lap 23 and maintained it until the finish line, declaring his victory for the fourth time in the Etihad Airways Grand Prix.