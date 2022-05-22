Barcelona – Verstappen wins the Spanish Grand Prix and takes the lead in the World Championship. Perez, author of a perfect team game, completes the Red Bull brace. Russell takes third place, bringing the Mercedes back to the podium. Fourth Carlos Sainz ahead of Hamilton. Bottas, Ocon, Alonso, Norris and Tsunoda complete the positions in the points.

Victory number 24 for Max Verstappen taking advantage of the withdrawal of Charles Leclerc on lap 27, hitherto dominant of the race but betrayed by the Ferrari engine, and takes the lead in the World Championship with 110 points, + 6 over the Monegasque. The Dutchman hooks the sacred monster Juan Manuel Fangio in the ranking of career GPs.

