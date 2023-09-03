Max Verstappen has won the Italian Grand Prix and already has ten victories in a row. Sergio Pérez finished second, followed by Carlos Sainz, who got his first podium of the season. The man from Madrid was one place ahead of his teammate, Charles Leclerc, who put pressure on him during the last few laps. Fernando Alonso gained one position and was ninth, in a race that had been delayed after Yuki Tsunoda had to retire on the formation lap. After that, the competition proceeded as normal.

new posts With this new victory for Max Verstappen, which widens his already large lead in the drivers' championship a little further, we put an end to it. Thank you for joining us, see you soon. Sixth place for Lewis Hamilton who repeats the position of the last Grand Prix, the one in the Netherlands, and Fernando Alonso finishes ninth and adds two points. It has not been a good weekend for the Spaniard who equals his worst result this season (he was also ninth in Hungary). Third position and first podium of the season for Carlos Sainz who finally managed to finish ahead of Charles Leclerc. 34th podium for Sergio Pérez who was second, the eighth he has achieved this season. The race is over. | Lap 51 | VICTORY FOR MAX VERSTAPPEN. The Dutchman has achieved his 47th victory in his Formula 1 career and becomes the driver with the longest consecutive win streak, 10, in the history of the competition, surpassing Sebastián Vettel's nine between Belgium and Brazil in 2013. The race is over. | Lap 51 | Last lap in Monza, Carlos Sainz getting closer to the first podium of the season. | Lap 50 | At the limit of the Ferrari, Leclerc goes for Sainz again, he passes him but he goes out and he has to return the position. | Lap 50 | Hamilton is putting more than four seconds on Albon. Norris is eighth now followed by Fernando Alonso. | Lap 50 | Last two laps, Carlos tries to get away from Leclerc, it is the most interesting fight for this end of the race, for third position. | Lap 49 | Sergio Pérez second and now the fight for third place is between Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, a fight between the Ferraris. | Lap 48 | Four laps to go and Charles Leclerc is still trying to pass Carlos Sainz. | Lap 47 | Pending the five-second penalty for Hamilton that could make Fernando Alonso move up some position. Right now the British is sixth and the Asturian is ninth. | Lap 47 | Lewis Hamilton overtakes Alexander Albon without any opposition. | Lap 46 | Overtaking: L. Hamilton overtakes Alexander Albon and reaches 6th place. | Lap 46 | Sergio Pérez has passed Carlos Sainz and is second and now Leclerc tries to pass the Spanish. | Lap 46 | Leclerc is fourth right now, he would repeat his position at the last Canadian Grand Prix. | Lap 45 | Overtaking: S. Pérez overtakes Carlos Sainz and reaches 2nd place. | Lap 45 | Overtaking: L. Hamilton overtakes Lando Norris and reaches 7th place.

