Lewis Hamilton confirmed his worst fears this Sunday, Max Verstappen is going to be a tough nut to crack all season. At the Imola circuit, the seven-time champion started from pole but with the feeling that nothing guaranteed him a smooth race, which was confirmed as soon as he started. At the start, the Red Bull driver was very attentive to win the position and took advantage of the heavy rain that fell at the beginning of the race to launch with clear vision. Bad weather led to several accidents, including one by Hamilton that ended with the front wing skimming the ground. Shortly after the English driver crashed, his teammate Valtteri Bottas had a big crash with Russel and the race was stopped by a red flag. That saved Hamilton, who allowed him to get back on track after the restart in ninth position and then the Briton launched a comeback with several fast laps. With the Ferraris de Sainz and Lecler well placed 4th and 3rd, Hamilton suffered to pass, but after breaking the dike, he surpassed with three laps to go to finish in second position, far behind Verstappen, but with a great result just as it had been. developed the race. This is how we have told the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live:

You can follow SPORTS in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.