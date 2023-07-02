Max Verstappen gave a rain driving masterclass in Austria yesterday. After a fierce duel in the first lap with his teammate, Verstappen was one second faster than the competition lap after lap. That, until it was dry enough for dry weather tires. The switch to slicks made sure we had the sprint race in Austria, the most fun race so far in 2023.

That was yesterday. Now the cards are shuffled again for the 2023 Austrian GP. Max Verstappen will start from pole, of course, with Leclerc alongside him. There is a 30 per cent chance of rain before the race, so the weather is probably not going to play a role today. All drivers start on medium tyres, except Alonso, Bottas and Magnussen; they have hard. Magnussen and De Vries start from the pit lane, because they replace parts on the cars.

Start of the 2023 Austrian GP

Verstappen puts his car in his car slightly slanted grid box. This way he can immediately block Leclerc towards the first corner. That works, because Verstappen is better off. Towards the third corner Leclerc can attack, but is expertly defended by Verstappen. Leclerc also tries something in the fourth corner, but without success. Verstappen is in charge.

Back to the first corner where Yuki does Tsunoda if it’s the F1 game and dives on the inside of some cars. Tsunoda then bounces over a curb and collides with Ocon. The AlphaTauri’s front wing is damaged, but Tsunoda continues to attack. In turn four, the Japanese driver brakes too late and shoots into the gravel trap.

Safety car on lap 1

The pieces of carbon fiber from Tsunoda’s nose cause the safety car to come out on track. The field is guided through the pit lane so that the marshalls can safely clear the debris. Already in the third lap the safety car goes in and Verstappen is allowed to conduct the restart. The Red Bull driver goes on his gas for the last two corners and surprises Leclerc. Verstappen immediately takes the fastest race lap and is ahead of Leclerc.

LAP 2/71 Tsunoda pits and rejoins in P20 The @mercedesamg Safety Car is set to come in at the end of Lap 3 #AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/WAJkauyt0W — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2023

The Ferrari has other things on his mind, namely his teammate Sainz. He is within half a second of Leclerc. Sainz’s engineer asks him how his speed is compared to Leclerc. “I think you can see that,” said Sainz. Nevertheless, the Spanish driver is ordered not to attack his teammate for the time being.

Again the yellow flag

Lewis Hamilton reports to his team that the car does not want to steer. Already on the thirteenth lap, Hamilton receives his last warning track limits. In the same lap, Nico Hülkenberg retires. His Hare gives up the ghost and is taken away smoking. As a result, the race management calls the virtual safety car off and a large part of the drivers come in for fresh rubber. Verstappen is one of the few drivers to remain outside. His competitors from Ferrari both enter.

LAP 14/71 Nico Hulkenberg has lost power and has pulled off the track down an escape road! #AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/0bsLqf3Dd1 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2023

Sainz’s stop takes 4.5 seconds, which is just too long. He drops back behind Lewis Hamilton who has also come in. Still, Sainz need not worry about the Mercedes. He just went off the track for the fifth time. He receives a time penalty of five seconds for this. Meanwhile, it is very exciting in midfield. Several cars are within a second of each other. The management can hardly keep up with the violence of overtaking actions.

Hamilton complains about the on-board radio

Behind the top three, Hamilton and Pérez battle for fourth place. The two have a wonderful duel in which the drivers overtake each other. You should enjoy that as a driver, you would say. Not for Hamilton. He is furious thanks to his punishment and is convinced that Pérez will go out of bounds several times. Unfortunately, the fight ends because Pérez looks for the pit lane.

LAP 20/71 This is SENSATIONAL racing between Ocon, Albon and Magnussen, Stroll and Gasly! 👊 We can’t keep up 😅#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/rujfqVJEOl — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2023

On lap 25 of 71, Max Verstappen comes in. He switches from the medium to the hard tire. When he exits the pits, he ends up right behind Sainz. A lap later, Verstappen starts an action, in the third corner. Sainz defends well, but has to give in a corner later. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the Ferrari gets a five-second penalty a little later. Sainz has also been off track too often.

Verstappen back in the lead

In lap 34 of 71, Max Verstappen joins race leader Leclerc. Verstappen is in no hurry to overtake his competitor. A lap later it hits and Verstappen takes back the lead. Leclerc then tries something in the fourth corner, but that fails. After this, Verstappen runs out, as you would expect.

A bit to the back, De Vries and Magnussen have another fight. Just like in Canada, the two race with the knife between their teeth. In turn six neither driver wants to give up. Magnussen is on the outside and therefore encounters the gravel. The race management believes that De Vries pushes his competitor off the track and therefore receives a penalty of five seconds.

Meanwhile, the punishment festival continues. Halfway through the race Albon, Sainz, Hamilton, Ocon and Gasly received a time penalty for track limits. They redeem these penalties during the pit stops. Hamilton goes on and on about the penalties against his team. Toto Wolff intervenes and tells Hamilton that the drivers will probably also get a penalty for him. In other words, focus on the driving, Lewis.

Last pit stops in the top

With 23 laps to go, Leclerc makes his second pit stop. He goes from the medium tire to the hard tire. Two laps later, Verstappen reacts. He does the exact opposite. The gap to Pérez behind him is big enough to keep leading after the pit stop. Then Pérez also enters, so that Leclerc is second again.

Meanwhile, Hamilton does not stop talking about the time penalties. Once again Wolff has to grind him to rest. “We know the car is bad. Just drive it,” says the Mercedes team boss. The punishments keep coming. Yuki Tsunoda goes out of bounds for the seventh time. He will be penalized for a total of ten seconds.

Pérez climbs to the podium

After his pit stop, Pérez easily crosses through the field. That, until he gets to Sainz who is in third place. He is doing everything he can to keep the Red Bull behind. Sainz defends his position to the point of illegality. During braking, Sainz moves towards Pérez, something that is prohibited by the regulations. But hey, we’ll get through a great duel.

LAP 62/71 PEREZ OVERTAKES SAINZ! He makes the move stick finally to snatch P3#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/YNkMVhSwcl — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2023

Every time Pérez tries an action in the third corner, Sainz comes to him. In lap 62, Sainz finally has to acknowledge his superior in Pérez. Sainz believes that Pérez was “intimidating” him by attacking dangerously. The stewards are right to do nothing about it. Both drivers competed on or sometimes even over the edge and Pérez is ultimately the winner.

Verstappen wants the fastest race lap

Red Bull Racing asks Verstappen if he wants to cool his tires. The Dutchman does not like that. “I want new tires,” he says. The team does not want to go along with that at first, because it is too much of a risk. Still, Red Bull obeys and Verstappen comes in for soft tyres. The stop is good and the lead is not relinquished.

The choice turns out to be the right one. Max Verstappen takes the fastest race lap in the last lap of the race. Verstappen also ticks off the GP of Austria in 2023. Leclerc joins in second ahead of Pérez and Sainz. McLaren’s update seems to be doing well. Norris finishes fifth ahead of Alonso and the two Mercedes.

Results of the 2023 Austrian GP