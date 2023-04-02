Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

Second place was taken by British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Closed the top three of the strongest Spaniard Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin.

In total, 12 riders out of 20 reached the finish line. The race was stopped three times by red flags and twice by safety cars.

Verstappen is the reigning Formula 1 champion. In total, the athlete, who has been playing in the championship since 2015, won the overall standings twice. This season he also tops the list with 69 points. He was 15 points clear of fellow Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez of Mexico.