Abu Dhabi (AFP) – The Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen closed a dream season in Formula 1: he won his third consecutive title and added 19 victories in 22 races at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, at the Yas Marina circuit, this Sunday, November 26.

Launched from the pole, Verstappen crossed the finish line ahead of his teammate Sergio Pérezbut the Mexican received a five-second penalty that relegated him to fourth place, surpassed by the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and the British George Russell (Mercedes).

With the drivers’ and constructors’ titles already decided before the Yas Marina event, much of the interest in the last race was focused on the runner-up of brands, which in the end went to Mercedes, which added three more points than Ferrari (409 per 406), thanks to Lewis Hamilton’s ninth place.

The seven-time world champion, however, is pending a possible sanction, although that would not influence the runners-up position, since even if Mercedes loses the two points added by Hamilton, it can never be surpassed by Ferrari, whose second driver, the Spanish Carlos Sainz could not finish the race.

The two McLarens of the British Lando Norris and the Australian Oscar Piastri entered the finish line in fifth and sixth position, ahead of the Spanish Fernando Alonsowho with this result finishes in a creditable fourth place in the drivers’ world championship, equal in points with Leclerc (206).

Alonso is only preceded in the World Championship by the champion Vertappen (575), his teammate Pérez (285) and the British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (234).

Verstappen, from record to record

Formula One F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November 26, 2023 Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the race. © Reuters -Rula Rouhana

With this victory, Verstappen leaves the record for wins in a single season at 19, 82.7% wins in a single year.in which it only took two second places in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan and a fifth place in Singapore.

No one had ever surpassed 75% of victories in a single season, nor had anyone surpassed 13 victories in a single year until he himself achieved fifteen victories last 2022. Until then, the Germans Michael Schumacher, in 2004, and Sebastian Vettel, in 2013, had been the only ones to reach thirteen victories.

With information from AFP and EFE