The Dutch lion hunted its prey at the Red Bull Ring.

Finding the ideal set-up for the RB20, Max Verstappen returned to the attack to take pole position with a time of 1’04.314 for the main race of the Austrian Grand Prix.

In second place was Lando Norris with the McLaren and Mercedes, which gave the surprise by getting into the top 3, finished third with George Russell.

From the second stage of the qualifying session, the three-time champion began to step on the accelerator and built an abysmal difference with the rest of the competitors to avoid another assault by the papaya-colored cars.

Sergio Pérez will start from eighth place and once again will have to come back. The drama accompanied him throughout the qualy because his times were far compared to his teammate.

Just when it seemed he had found his rhythm, he was on the verge of elimination in Q1, so he resorted to another spin in the final part to climb to 12th place. The same happened in Q2 and Q3, where his speed was not enough.