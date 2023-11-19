Rome – Formula 1 show in Las Vegas between a super parade of VIPs, the usual Max Verstappen and a beautiful Ferrari lit up by the return of Charles Leclerc. Forget the first controversies over the manhole affair and the crazy schedules, the Circus in the city of gambling wins the American bet giving a spectacular and open race until the end despite yet another triumph for the Red Bull world champion.

Making the wheel of fortune turn faster than anyone else is the Monegasque of the Prancing Horse who, mocked at the green light by the Flying Dutchman, rightly penalized for overtaking at the limit, goes wild and designs an exciting Grand Prix conditioned by collisions, safety- fluctuating tire performance and performance. Before the checkered flag waves, ‘Carletto’ is pure stratosphere overtaking Sergio Perez and earning a well-deserved second place which, if the hard tires had behaved like the mediums, would have turned into a sure victory.

Carlos Sainz finishes sixth, with the Red team gaining points on Mercedes (Hamilton seventh and Russell eighth) in the Constructors’ Championship. Lando Norris hit the wall with his McLaren and was forced to retire in the first laps: driver ok, but in hospital for checks. Leclerc’s magic at the end earned him second place in Las Vegas and brought smiles to the Ferrari garage on a weekend in Las Vegas where the Monegasque had won pole position and his teammate Sainz the front row, later lost due to a penalty (manhole case …).

In the end Verstappen triumphs – 53rd victory like Vettel – who at the start pushes Ferrari’s Monegasque out in turn 1 and takes a 5′ second penalty. However, the Dutchman once again demonstrates his strength and that of Red Bull who also gets on the podium with Perez, author of a good comeback despite the final mockery and arithmetically second in the Drivers’ World Championship. During the GP the Mexican first took first place from Leclerc, then was passed by both his teammate and the Monegasque with a fabulous maneuver on the last lap. In the race of Ferrari number 16, the moment of entry of the safety car to remove debris after a Russell-Hamilton contact was decisive. On this occasion, Leclerc had restarted as race leader, but with 5 more laps on his tire everything became more complicated until he blocked on lap 44 which paved the way for Perez to overtake first and then for Verstappen’s success.

The rest of the show belongs toimpressive parade of VIPs from Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Ferrari garage with John Elkann to Usain Bolt via Paris Hilton, Patrick Dempsey and Gordon Ramsay. ” ‘It was difficult – Verstappen admitted at the end of his GP – I tried to brake at the start but I think it was quite late. I went a little wide and was penalised. This cost us because I had to make several overtakings with the safety car at the end”. Already at that point – continues the world champion – we had lost a lot in the race, but I still managed to push until the end to be able to enter into battle with the first two drivers. It was also a lot of fun for the low degradation that allowed us to push, and it was very positive. There is a fantastic audience here and I hope they had fun. It was like that for us and I’m excited to be able to come back here next year to be able to do something similar”.

Pure fun between the joy of the second place achieved at the last corner and a pinch of bitterness for a possible victory that fades to the best: “What a race. Honestly, I had a lot of fun even if I’m disappointed to have only finished in 2nd place, but in the end it was the best possible position – assures Leclerc – At the start it was complicated because I think Max (Verstappen, ed.) lost grip on the inside and threw me on the outside. However, we had the pace and we overtook him, and we were very strong overall. It was a great race and we had bad luck with the safety car. We didn’t come back and I didn’t even know what the others had done, so I maintained my position on the track, but it was difficult with the older tyres. However, 2nd place – concludes Leclerc – was achieved after many battles, and I liked it. I really enjoyed it.”