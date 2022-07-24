Dutchman Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 French Grand Prix, held this Sunday (24), at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet.

The current world champion reached his seventh triumph in 12 races and took the lead in the 2022 season, also benefiting from the abandonment of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, second in the drivers’ championship, who left the race on the 17th lap, after reaching the barrier of tires. Britons Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, both from Mercedes, completed the podium.

Red Bull’s Verstappen reached 233 points and opened a 63 lead to Ferrari’s Leclerc. Fourth in France, overtaken by Russell with three laps to go, Mexican Sergio Pérez, teammate of the Dutchman, went to 163 points and touched the Monegasque. Russell is in fifth place with 143 points, followed by Hamilton with 127 points.

In the constructors’ championship, Red Bull also opened up the lead with 396 points. Ferrari, which scored only with Spaniard Carlos Sainz, fifth in France, is second with 314 points. The Italian team saw the difference for Mercedes to fall, after the double of the German team in Paul Ricard, which took it to 270 points.

The next stage of Formula 1 will be the Hungarian Grand Prix, at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, next Sunday (31), at 10 am (Brasilia time). There are ten races left until the end of the championship. The São Paulo Grand Prix, the 19th race of the season, will take place on November 13, at the José Carlos Pace race track (Interlagos), in the city of São Paulo.