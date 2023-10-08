Max Verstappen is so plugged in that this Sunday he even won the title celebration rally that he sentenced on Saturday, at the Losail circuit, in a test at sprint which would not even have needed to finish due to Checo Pérez leaving the track halfway. The logical thing would have been for the Dutchman to have weakened due to the hangover, that trend so seen in football teams that sing the praises before the last day. What happens is that Verstappen is less interested in the ball than in records, and this season he has already left one or another for history. A day after crossing the finish line second in the short race, the Red Bull driver claimed his 14th victory of a course that will be named after him, not anyone else. This figure leaves him just one win away from the record he himself established last year.

With the crown already on the way to Milton Keynes, where the headquarters of the red buffalo troop is located, the runner born in Hasselt (Belgium) closely followed the protocol imposed before the start by Pirelli, the championship’s tire supplier, which prohibited exceed 18 consecutive laps for each set of tires, in a measure taken on the fly to prevent the compounds from falling apart.

With the World Cup already resolved, Mad Max He limited himself to doing his part and the superiority of his car did the rest, in a grand prix that threatened to be soporific and which, however, had everything. Until a abandonment before starting, which unfortunately for Ferrari was that of Carlos Sainz, as a result of a breakdown in the fuel system that caused the Scuderia detected when it was too late to repair it in time. Without the Spaniard on the track, Mercedes lost a good opportunity to establish itself in second position in the statistics reserved for the constructors, when Lewis Hamilton and George Russell neutralized each other in the first corner. Without the two Silver Arrows – the first abandoned and the second rejoined the track at the end of the pack –, McLaren continued with the trend of recent dates and confirmed his role as the second force. Oscar Piastri, winner of the sprint, completed his best weekend in F1 with second place, just ahead of Lando Norris, who crossed the finish line in third and certified the second double podium of 2023 for the Woking (Great Britain) structure. Fernando Alonso finished sixth, scorched by the suffocating heat that knocked out more than one in Doha. The freshest of all was Verstappen, who, in addition to the pole and the victory, he also had room to take the fastest lap.

