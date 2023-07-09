Verstappen doesn’t really need a teammate at all to win the constructors’ title.

Max Verstappen’s hegemony knows no bounds, it seems. Yesterday, under changing and a little treacherous conditions, he was still the fastest in qualifying for the 2023 England GP.

What also stood out: Sergio Pérez made it for the fifth times in a row Q3 no. That is actually unforgivable, especially for someone with title aspirations in a car that is significantly faster than those of the other teams.

Verstappen can take the constructors’ title on his own

Max Verstappen thinks it’s his own, so he has it recorded Mark:

I don’t know what went wrong for him today. But of course, with our car, you have to be able to reach Q3. You should ask Helmut or Christian. But of course we are also fighting for the Constructors’ Championship. Max Verstappen, can it be done without Pérez.

With a big broad smile he adds jokingly:

At the moment I think I can do it alone. Max Verstappen single-handedly makes Red Bull champion.

There he says a true word. The Scuderia Ferrari (P4) has 154 points, Aston Martin Racing is on 175 points and Mercedes GP is second with 178 points. Max Verstappen has 229 points on his own. More than enough for Red Bull Racing to win the constructors’ title.

Now we have to note that Sergio Pérez (148 points) has and despite all his unfortunate performances, is still very close to the other teams. Silverstone is a fast track where tire management is essential. So Pérez will make it to the top 10 and with a bit of luck the podium will be in sight.

Household notices

Speaking of which, another announcement of a domestic nature: both Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez have a new and complete engine (so also with MGU-K and so on). Nico Hülkenberg, George Russell and Nyck de Vries also have a new engine. It is all still within the allowed numbers, so no grid penalties will be handed out for this.

The only one with penalty this weekend is Valtteri Bottas. It came to a standstill yesterday with too little fuel and that is not allowed. Bottas is disqualified from qualifying. As a result, it will start from P20. This means that Nyck de Vries can start from P18. As Jos Verstappen proved in 2001 at the Malaysian GP, ​​you can from that position just get P7 with a broken car.

