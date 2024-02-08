Max will 'spoil' Red Bull 2024

“The livery of the 2024 car will be exactly identical to the 2023 one”. As Max Verstappen playing the FC24 football game on Twitch together with his RedLine teammates, he has already anticipated that there will be no surprises in terms of color next Thursday when the veils are removed from the Red Bull RB20 2024.

For now, Haas, Williams, Sauber, Alpine and McLaren have presented the 2024 cars – or liveries – and all five have added a color on a substantially Blackwith the machines decidedly similar to each other in terms of color distribution with black reigning supreme.

Red Bull, therefore, will remain faithful to the livery dark blue with yellow nose and upper part of the bonnet with red inserts recalling the characteristic colors of the energy drink brand. The Milton Keynes team will unveil the RB20 on Thursday 15 February, closing the series of presentations, while tomorrow it will be the turn of its younger sister Racing Bulls which will race with the front suspension of the RB19 that dominated the 2023 season.