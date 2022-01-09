The new Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is ready to face a new and authentic challenge after the world title he won last season, without actually getting on the track at the wheel of a car: the Dutch Red Bull driver will participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, scheduled between 15 and 16 January 2022. In this way, the 24-year-old will take the opportunity to challenge the most talented drivers in the world not on a real track, but at the controls of a console, thus engaging in a battle that is as much ‘digital’ as it is fierce. In particular, Mad Max will anticipate the activity in Formula 1 with a ‘training’ at the wheel of the team Alpine Esports, led by another Circus world champion like Fernando Alonso. The latter, however, will not take part in the race, unlike another great international motoring signature such as Alex Palou, ascended the throne of IndyCar in 2021.

By doing so, Verstappen is getting closer and closer to the possibility of one day taking part in the real and famous French endurance race. Legendary race, which the Dutchman himself made no secret of wanting to tackle with his father Jos. While waiting to make this dream come true, the Dutchman will in the meantime take the first step in front of a screen, where he will have to face other former Formula 1 drivers of the caliber of Juan Pablo Montoya: the Colombian, moreover, will alternate with his son Sebastian, in an overall list of 200 drivers who will be able to duel in this specific series. Among these, even the stars of Formula E such as Sergio Sette Camara and Oliver Rowland, without forgetting the female presence of some representatives of the W Series such as Beitske Visser, the latter particularly at ease in endurance races. As this is a virtual race, other great exponents cannot be missing such as Louis Deletraz, winner of this special category in 2020.