Red Bull, and they are 5

Fifth victory in five races in this 2023 for Red Bull, which confirms its unbeaten run and also scores the fourth one-two of the year. However, it was not the poleman Sergio Perez who won, but the two-time world champion Max Verstappen, author of a simply perfect race. The Dutchman, who started ninth, in fact overtook all the cars in front of him on the track, one after the other, snatching his third victory of the year with his teeth. Place of honor therefore for Perez, forced to surrender in the face of the superiority of his boxmate. Bottom step of the podium, for the fourth time in five GPs, for the Aston Martin of a stainless steel Fernando Alonso. With this result, the Asturian is increasingly the ‘first of the others’, behind the unrivaled RB19s. Jenson Button interviewed the top three finishers.

Max Verstappen (1st, Red Bull)

“Nice race. I stayed out of trouble at the start and then had a clean race. I was able to start the comeback from the first lap and was out for a long time on the hard tyres. That made all the difference today. Then I had a short but good fight with Checo at the end. The duel was very clean and that’s the most important thing today. I’m very happy. Special comeback? Yesterday I had a mishap, but today we kept our cool and rode clean. Winning starting from ninth place is always very satisfying. Different strategy? We talked about it yesterday. We didn’t know what the weather would be like, but we were sure this strategy would pay off. Luckily that was the case.”

Sergio Perez (2nd, Red Bull)

“I tried, I gave everything. I think the first stint was very poor because we didn’t have enough pace. This compromised our race, we weren’t able to make a difference on the tyres. Max was particularly strong today, it was a deserved victory for him. I think middle school didn’t perform as we expected at the beginning. They made it much worse and that compromised our pace. I honestly think Max had an extraordinary pace today on the hard tyres. We have to analyze what went wrong, because we simply didn’t have the pace.”

Fernando Alonso (3rd, Aston Martin)

“We have a great car. The race today was lonely. We didn’t have much to do with the Red Bulls. We expected stronger opponents today, but Ferrari fared worse than expected. It wasn’t easy, it never is, but it was a lonely race. We were on the wrong side at the start and that worried us, but everything went well. Now let’s take this podium and go towards the Imola, Monaco, Barcelona hat-trick hoping to continue like this. Attack Red Bull? After four podiums I want something more. At least a second place, but the two Red Bulls are always unstoppable. Maybe in Monaco or Barcelona we can have a chance, let’s see.”