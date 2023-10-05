Verstappen and Sprint: love never blossomed

Among all the drivers present on the starting grid of the Formula 1 world championship, probably Max Verstappen it was the most critic on the introduction of the Saturday race, the Sprint. The Dutchman explained that, although designed for a reduced number of laps to be covered by pushing to the maximum, the result obtained was the exact opposite: with the standard bearers rather prudent in order to preserve their cars in view of the Sunday race, more profitable in terms of points.

And paradoxically, the Sprint scheduled for this Saturday in Lusail, Qatar, will be able to give him the well-deserved third world crown, after those achieved in 2021 and 2022. In fact, the Red Bull driver will only need to finish the fast race the day after tomorrow in sixth place to obtain mathematical consecration. A result that is anything but prohibitive, given that Verstappen has not ranked worse than 6th in a race for 21 races.

Verstappen’s words on Thursday in Qatar

“The third title? Well, it’s not something that happened suddenly. Winning it here or next week won’t change much. I just know that if I win or get a good result in the Sprint I will win the championship. But we are focused on the main job, which is having a good weekend.

The Sprint? I prefer the classic race format. I think it’s a little more exciting, especially in qualifying, where you can go more to the limit because you know what you did in the two free practices. In Suzuka, for example, if you do FP1 and qualify immediately after, you risk having serious accidents. For me the Sprint is not so satisfyingbecause once you do it you will have a clear overview for the main race and this it takes away some of the emotion. Usually you see the qualifications and think, “Oh, wow. Ok”, but then a car that starts in front can fall back in the race. The Sprint takes all this away. It makes you think that if nothing happens, the same people will win the Sunday race too.”