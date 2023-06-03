Respect earned

In Formula 1, as in all sports, results must earn the respect not only of one’s opponents, but also of those who work in one’s ‘corner’, at the pit wall, with the aim of maximizing the single-seater’s performance on the track . With two World titles won behind him and a third title that already seems to be visible on the horizon, certainly Max Verstappen has earned an almost infinite credit within the Red Bull team. This guarantees him a certain freedom of action and speech, including by radio, which probably would not be granted to another pilot. Also in the third free practice session of the Spanish GP, held on the Catalan circuit of Barcelona, ​​the champion orange in fact, he indulged in a fun ‘radio show’.

Clear ideas

After yesterday’s jokes, in FP2, when he flaunted such a certainty that he could afford to listen to the phones ringing on the wall, this time Verstappen had no problems responding quite decisively to his track engineer who invited him to improve his own pace. It all happened in the final part of the last free practice session, when bad weather stormed the Montmelò circuit. Verstappen opened up with his team via radio explaining to Gianpiero Lambiaseits track engineer, by deem it useless to continue riding in those asphalt conditions.

No look at opponents

To the observation made to him by the Italian-English engineer, who underlined how the other riders were continuing to push, Verstappen’s reply was very clear: “I don’t give a f**k“. A comment that left Lambiase with no right to reply, ‘forced’ to comply with the will of his driver. It is worth specifying that the relationship between the two is very good and often quite direct. So this resolute reply from the world champion should in no way be understood as an outburst against his engineer, with whom the professional and personal bond is extremely close. Below is the entire exchange which shows once again how Verstappen is in no way concerned by the behavior of his direct opponents.

Radio exchange

Verstappen: “I don’t feel comfortable pushing in these conditions. I think it’s a waste of time.”

Lambiase: “Everyone else is pushing.”

Verstappen: “Yeah but man, I don’t give a f**k if everyone else is pushing. It does not make sense”.

Lambiase: “Okay, got it.”