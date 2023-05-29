Verstappen the rain wizard

With the victory achieved in Monte-Carlo, Max Verstappen wrote a new page of history in his career. Not only did he become the most successful driver in Red Bull history in terms of Grands Prix taken home (35 against Sebastian Vettel’s 34) but he also took his fifth success in the rain after Germany 2019, Imola 2021, Imola 2022 and Suzuka 2022.

The Dutch pilot is confirmed as the fifth most successful pilot on the water in the last 40 years: in first place of this special classification we find Michael Schumacher, with 16 hits. The German is being chased by Lewis Hamilton, which has three less. Third place for Ayrton Seine (10), at the foot of the podium another rain specialist like Jenson Button (7), who now sees Verstappen in his mirrors.

The two-time world champion has detached Damon Hill and Fernando Alonso (4), while at three we find only Sebastian Vettel. Two Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell, Thierry Boutsen, Sergio Perez and Kimi Raikkonen.

One step away from the big ones

What impresses about Verstappen is the average between wet races won and played, already very close to that of some greats. If we take this data into consideration, Super Max is the fourth best rider in the wet (five wins out of 16 not counting the Spa 2021 farce, the 31.25%). Winning the next wet race too, he would reach 35.29%, a zero behind Schumacher (36.36% – 16 out of 44) and ahead of Hamilton (currently 13 out of 37, 35.14%. Senna is unique and unattainable. Magic ranks at starts with an impressive figure: ten wins out of 18 races run in the rain, for a frightening percentage of 55.56%.