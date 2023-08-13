Brazil 2016, Verstappen and that overtaking on Rosberg

Of the very first Max Verstappen we remember the victory on his debut in Red Bull in 2016. But in that year one of the first missed masterpieces also arrived for Super Max, one of those races that herald the arrival of a new phenomenon regardless of the final classification. That November 13th, the Interlagos track was like a lake, and to push to the limit without crashing required class, guts and experience. Things almost impossible to find in a boy who had turned 19. Perhaps it was precisely recklessness that allowed Verstappen what he now catalogs as the best overtaking of his career.

Verstappen’s words

Lap 32: after threatening Nico’s second position for a few laps RosbergSuper Max breaks the delay and passes the German outside the Curva do Sol. A moment that the world champion recalled thus: “I have to say that the one on Rosberg was a great overtaking. The track was very wet, I tried different lines for the whole race, and for me there was more grip there. I was many laps very close to Nico already in the previous sessions, but I couldn’t see anything. That was my only chance to really try and pass him, he went on the inside and came out of turn-2 a bit badly. It was a nice maneuver“.

“In retrospect, I probably had less fears at the time. I didn’t really look what to what could happen I probably wouldn’t do the same maneuver now, but it also depends on the position in the championship. At the time I had nothing to lose and I did. And I have to say that looking for grip elsewhere is a typical move for me: especially if the whole weekend has been dry, you go to the race and it’s wet and you try different things“.

“Ruined” Masterpiece

Verstappen’s maneuver against Rosberg, who later became champion in the following race (Abu Dhabi) was however thwarted by the strategic choices of Red Bull, which gave the Dutchman a train of intermediates betting on a drier track. After a few minutes, however, the heavy rain returned: Super Max gave another show by recovering from 14th to third position in just 16 laps and overtaking his rivals as if they were F2 drivers.