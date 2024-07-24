In Spa to forget the Hungaroring

The last Hungarian Grand Prix will certainly not be remembered by Max Verstappen as one of the best of his career: no pole, no podium, a contact with Hamilton and constant nervous team radio, with the reply of his own track engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, who accused him of being ‘childish’.

The Doubt of the Penalty

For the three-time world champion now comes the Belgian Grand Prixthe nation where he was born and on a circuit like that of Spa Francorchamps which has seen him climb to the top step of the podium in the last three editions. An objective that could however be more complicated on this occasion not only due to the progress of McLaren, which celebrated a one-two at the Hungaroring for the first time since 2021, but also due to a possible relegation on the grid.

First win after three races?

According to the latest rumors from racingnews365.comRed Bull could in fact resort to the ICE replacementthat is, the internal combustion engine of the Dutchman’s car, with the consequent penalty of ten positions on the grid. An aspect not discussed or analyzed by Verstappen, who is preparing for the last race before the summer break with the desire to return to victory after three races, never so ‘long’ of waiting in his seasons as world champion: “Spa has always been my favorite trackwith its fast corners and plenty of overtaking opportunities – he has declared – the fans are also fantastic and support us a lot. Hungary was a tough race, a weekend to forget and where to start again. We worked as a team to optimize our performance and get the best possible out of the car. Of course the weather makes things a bit more unpredictable, but we’ll see what the race brings. The team worked very hard and, being the last race before the summer break, we can’t wait to enjoy some well-deserved rest and we want to come back stronger; for This weekend, we will try to get the best possible result“.

Hungary to forget also for Checo

Spa will be a new opportunity to start again also for Sergio Perez7th in the last test at the Hungaroring in which he had ruined his qualifications with an accident in Q1, a fact that had forced him to start from 16th position in his period of crisis of results. A decisive race not only to return among the greats, but also to dispel all the rumours about his future away from Red Bull: “The recovery we made on Sunday in Hungary was very positive. I think it showed how comfortable I was in the car during the weekend and the potential we had. It’s frustrating that we couldn’t fight for the podium, because we had the chance to be up there with the performance we showed in the race, the final stint was very promising. Now it’s up to me to put together the whole weekend in Belgium and I’m confident I can do it.. We are working well together as a team and what my mechanics were able to do to rebuild my car overnight in Budapest shows the incredible hard work everyone puts in, day in and day out. There is still one race to go before the summer break and I want to repay my team for last weekend with a good resultbecause they are all that matters to me.”