To Max Verstappen, as we know, he likes light and oversteering cars, which more faithfully reflect his “V” driving style and recall karts, another field in which he excelled. The two-time world champion sometimes struggled to reconcile his way of driving with ever heavier cars. And the Dutchman won’t be very happy for 2023 either, since the decrease in the minimum weight was first announced in the technical regulations and then disavowed (the Federation is waiting for the official return to 798 kg).

To try to eliminate the understeer that plagued Verstappen and other riders in 2022, Pirelli has modified the construction of the tires in view of the new season, but for the two-time world champion the modifications do not solve the problem: “The main problem was not the tyres, but the weight of the car, which was definitely excessive. This creates a sluggish behavior at the front. Once we started shedding that weight, the car became more agile and that’s how fast cars usually go. I have never sat in an understeer and fast car in my life, in any category“, the Dutchman said in an interview with Autosport. “Clearly, with the new Pirelli tyres, I think there is a small improvement, although it must be said that we have only tried them in Abu Dhabi. We need to see if they work on each track, because the asphalt and track conditions over the weekend have a lot of influence. But I am confident that everything will go in the right direction“.

Also thanks to a drastic weight loss, Red Bull was able to satisfy the requests of its top driver in 2022 and thus recover a 46-point disadvantage on Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, increasing it to +146 in the drivers’ standings and one +205 in the builders one.