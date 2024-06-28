The chronicle of the Sprint Qualifying of the Austrian GP

The first qualifying of this Austrian weekend smiles once again Max Verstappenwhich earned the pole start in tomorrow’s short race. In a very tight qualifying session, also influenced by the management of the slipstreams, the reigning world champion preceded the two McLarens of Norris and Piastri. Fourth place for George Russell, with the first Mercedes.

Then Sainz, Hamilton, Perez, Ocon and Gasly. Last, timeless, Charles Leclerc. A sudden engine shutdown slowed the Monegasque as he exited the pits and prevented him, for a few seconds, from being able to launch the timed lap in Q3. Yet another hitch in an extremely unfortunate period for #16.

The words of the top-3

Max Verstappen (°1, Red Bull): “I like being here in front of my audience, in my home Grand Prix. It’s been a good day so far, I liked driving the car, we found a good balance straight away. This allowed me to get into qualifying on the right foot and then everything worked well. Obviously there’s still a lot of work to do, but I’m happy with today. Norris opponent? We’ll find out tomorrow. I don’t get stressed, now I want to enjoy the evening.”