Two continents in two weekends

Pass from Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi in the space of a week for the last two rounds of the season: this is the transfer that has generated the greatest number of criticisms on the organization of the latest Formula 1 calendar, the most demanding in the entire history of the Circus in terms of number of matches and at the same time ended up in the eye of the storm due to very distant trips in close periods.

Travel and jet lag

Movements that, combined with jet laghave physically put both drivers and team members to the test, many of them exhausted for the long journey added to all the previous ones on the various continents. Several Team Principals and drivers have lobbied for concrete changes to the programming of the next calendars, including the reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Objective to 2025

In an interview reported by speedweek.comthe Dutchman was quite clear on the issue, appealing to ensure that the situation can be perfected starting from 2025: “I think that we need to improve this in the futurebut obviously it's not possible to do that in the short term for next year, it's impossible – he has declared – but it's a bit strange that we arrive in a place starting from the other side of the world. It's not very sustainableand not just in terms of emissionsbut also regarding our body. Obviously we will succeed, but it's not the best”.

Too tired

The Ferrari driver also supported the Red Bull driver's thoughts Charles Leclercespecially after the trip from the United States to the United Arab Emirates: “I was so tired that I slept like a baby the first night, so jet lag wasn't a problem – the Monegasque commented – but if you ask around the paddock, especially the mechanics and engineers, everyone is very, very tired and struggling a lot. I think next year will be even more difficult because we will have three races in a row at the end and I think we will rethink a bit the way we organize the last part of the season.”