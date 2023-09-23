Qualifying report

Max Verstappen comes back great: after the nightmare weekend for him and for Red Bull in Singapore, the reigning world champion returns to conquer pole position, doing so for the first time since the Dutch GP after first place obtained twice in a row by Carlos Sainz. After a red flag displayed during Q1 due to Logan Sargeant’s bad accident, without any consequences for the American driver, qualifying continued without other interruptions or twists, with all the drivers of the top teams placing regularly among the top ten. In this specific list, it is worth highlighting the excellent performance of the two AlphaTauris of Liam Lawson – 11th – and the home idol Yuki Tsunoda, in Q3 on the day of his contract renewal for 2024 together with Daniel Ricciardo. Very high pace, as happened in free practice, both by the #1 and by the two Ferraris, however overtaken by the McLaren of an excellent one Oscar Piastrito his best qualifying placing in F1, and of Lando Norrisin turn ahead of Leclerc, with Perez completing the top-5.

1st, Max Verstappen – Red Bull

“First of all I would like to thank the fans who supported us throughout the weekend, they have a great passion for F1 and I thank them for coming. For our part it was an incredible weekend, especially in qualifying, when you can really push to the limit. It was truly a wonderful session. We’re coming off a bad weekend, but I felt like this would be a track for us, even if you can’t know for sure. From the first lap however we went very well, we managed to find improvements here and there and to take pole here is fantastic”

2nd, Oscar Piastri – McLaren

“The first lap was really solid and I’m pretty happy with what I did. I could have done a little more in the last chicane, but it was a good lap. The second lap was good in the first sector, but not so good in the other two. However, I am happy with 2nd place, so far it has been a great weekend for the team and we have brought updates to the car. We were fast and we think we have a good chance in the race too, but we have to deliver. I’m happy with this 2nd place, it’s just a shame about the second and third sectors on the second lap. Starting again on the front row after quite some time is really nice, I will only have one car in front to overtake and I will try to do it.”

3rd, Lando Norris – McLaren

“It was a great day for us as a team: 2nd and 3rd place. Oscar did a great job today and, as always, from Max, but it was a great day. I’m happy with my laps, it’s complicated. It’s not a simple circuit to put everything together in one lap, it’s very fast and a small mistake is enough to lose a lot of lap time. I’m happy, it was a good day and we have good positions for tomorrow. Some of the best stories from McLaren come from Japan, and we hope to get a good result tomorrow and we want to continue this tradition, but it will be difficult because Max is doing a great job with Red Bull. We will try to make his life difficult to have a good race tomorrow.”