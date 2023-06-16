Verstappen one step away from the Seine

The Canadian Grand Prix 2023 could be synonymous with another big step in the career of Max Verstappenat least as regards the statistics: in case of victory in Montreal, the two-time reigning world champion would equal Ayrton Senna’s personal best, which stood still at 41 victories before his tragic death in 1994. A goal which, in interview with the official Formula 1 website, was not mentioned by the number 1 of Red Bull, who focused on other aspects in anticipation of this race weekend.

RB19 excellent, but beware of the rain

The first is that relating to his form and that of Red Bull, a team unbeaten so far in the first seven rounds of the world championship thanks to a RB19 at the limit of perfection. However, while acknowledging this particularly positive period, Verstappen warned the team about what could happen in Montreal: “I think I’m in good shape, and the car is great to drive – commented – obviously there are things that can still be improved, but it’s also true that you can do the setup and get into the right window pretty quickly, and this helps a lot during a race weekend. This weekend it is though expected rainand this can disrupt the exercise window because a lot can happen, but so far it’s been a great start to the season.”

Just look at yourself

On the other hand, the Dutch driver’s philosophy hasn’t changed one iota, as he never rests on his laurels and always tries to improve his performance, as confirmed later in the interview, during which he preferred not to comment on the updates that the Aston Martin or the progress shown by Mercedes in the last GP of Spain: “As far as I’m concerned, I always try to improve on what I’ve done in recent years – It reaffirmed – sometimes it is not seen by simply looking at the results or victories, but There are always things that can be improved upon, and that’s what I always try to do. We have to wait and see how efficient the upgrades that will bring Aston Martin here or how much Mercedes will improve, but from my point of view we just have to focus on ourselves because you can’t control everything else. We just need to see our car and what we’ve learned in previous races to try and express the best of ourselves.”