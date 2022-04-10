Two retirements in the first three races of the season, interspersed with the victory in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: the start of the 2022 championship is certainly not in the name of sporting happiness for Max Verstappen, 46 points away from the top of the world rankings, where he temporarily occupies 6th place behind his teammate, both Ferraris and both Mercedes. A result definitely below average and far from the most optimistic expectations of the reigning world champion, victim of another technical knockout also in Melbourne after the one already suffered in the opening race in Sakhir.

An extremely difficult start for the Dutch number 1, dejected and infuriated at the end of the Australian GP for yet another debacle caused by a failure in the power unit, the same that is putting the defense of his world title to the test: “We are already far behind, but I don’t want to think about the fight for the championship right now – stated Verstappen – I think it is more important to finish the races. Today, in general, it was a bad day again, I didn’t have the pace to undermine Leclerc and I finished the tires before him. He seemed to be able to finish in second position easily, also because I knew I couldn’t fight Charles. Instead, we haven’t even finished the race: it is frustrating and unacceptable. I knew there was a problem, and there was always a question mark about finishing a race. I didn’t know you had to stop the car – he concluded – now we’ll go over everything. The championship? we are miles behind, but before thinking about the classification we have to finish the races ”.