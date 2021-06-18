Another Mercedes brace was expected at the end of FP2, and instead to establish himself at the top of the list of times was Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman, fresh from the disappointment in Baku, set the best time in the afternoon session thanks to a time of 1’32 ” 872, but in the evaluation of his reference one cannot ignore the fact that this was achieved with Pirelli soft.

Max did finish the second free practice session at the top, but the margin over Valtteri Bottas, author of the second time in 1’32 ” 880 with Pirelli averages, is only 8 thousandths.

This aspect leaves many evaluations open in view of qualifying, but it did not remove the smile from the face of a particularly satisfied Max at the end of the day.

“We made great progress between sessions. At the end of FP1 I was not entirely happy and also FP2 did not start as I expected. When I mounted the second set of soft tires, however, I had a great feeling with the car ”.

“In general I can say that it was a positive day and we can be competitive tomorrow”.

Many riders suffered from the poor grip offered by the Paul Ricard track. Hamilton pointed to the high pressures imposed by Pirelli as the cause of this poor grip, while Verstappen avoided returning to the charge against the Italian manufacturer by pointing his finger at the strong wind that forced sudden corrections.

“The situation will be complex, also due to the wind. There are strong gusts and in the middle of the curve the behavior of the car suddenly changes. In the end, however, everyone has to deal with this situation and also with the high temperatures of the asphalt ”.

Will it be a Red Bull – Mercedes fight in France too? Verstappen is sure of it, but he does not believe that Hamilton and Bottas will be the solitary protagonists.

“I don’t know if we will have the pace to stay ahead of the Mercedes in the race, also because you can’t know how much your rivals will improve over the course of the night. Today, however, they have been quite competitive in the long runs and I expect they will give us a hard time tomorrow too ”.

On the other side of the box there is a Sergio Perez who struggled a lot today. The winner of the Baku GP closed the first free practice session with the fourth fastest time and a gap of 7 tenths from Bottas, and then worsened his position at the end of FP2 with the twelfth time and a delay of 1 second from his teammate. team.

Perez explained that he was disturbed by traffic, but that he also adopted a wrong set-up which compromised his afternoon.

“Unfortunately I was unable to find a clean lap due to the traffic. We have also made some changes that have led us in the wrong direction, but I don’t think our situation is as bad as it appears ”.

“Max had a great day and I hope tomorrow we will be able to be at his level by solving the problems we encountered today.”

In the Verstappen vs Hamilton fight, the contribution of teammates will be fundamental. Perez was valuable two weeks ago, and today it looks like Bottas could be the extra weapon for Lewis Hamilton.

Sergio, however, did not allow himself to be discouraged by today’s difficulties and said he was certain that tomorrow he will be able to play a leading role again.

“It’s a totally different track from Baku, but I’m continuing to understand the car more and more. There are many positive aspects to be taken at the end of this session ”.