“If you know me, you know that I will not spend the month of August lying on the beach”. Max Verstappen went on vacation with an 80-point advantage over Charles Leclerc and won eight of the 13 races disputed so far in the 2022 championship, but he is aware of the fact that they are lying numbers or in any case not faithful to the effective competitiveness shown on the track by the Red Bull RB18 against the Ferrari F1-75.

“I’m not interested in the gap in the standings, what matters to me is to be perfect every weekend”reiterated the reigning world champion as reported by the newspaper The-Race.com. Just retrace even the last weekend of the race in Hungary to see how inflexible Verstappen is towards his team. From the knockout of the power unit in the decisive phase of Q3 to the clutch problems in the race, the radio of the Dutch driver had to be constantly censored in order not to broadcast swear words pronounced against himself in other Qualifying as happened in Miami and Montreal, the latter occasion where the error did not affect the pole position.

Max Verstappen’s ‘shopping list’ or weaknesses to improve on the RB18 is quite long and includes the fact that the car is overweight, has understeer issues and overall although it cost ‘only’ two zeros per now the reliability has not been excellent since many elements have given problems from the DRS to the clutch. In terms of transmissions used in the season, Verstappen has already arrived at fourthat is the limit allowed before incurring penalties on the starting grid.

“I still feel on the hunt and in the position of being the team that is trying to chase and beat Ferrari“ concluded Verstappen, words that testify to how much at a technical level Maranello did an excellent job in the design and final assembly of the F1-75 which in Spa in Belgium will take to the track with the power unit 2022 developed definitively also in the hybrid part before the development freeze which will start on September 1st.