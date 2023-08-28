Everyone thought that Verstappen was the best yesterday, but not everyone thinks that way.

If you want to get annoyed with something, you will get annoyed with something. That she always my hairdresser (from the time I still had hair). The scope is simple. Example. When you’re on the road you’ll never be disappointed looking for traffic bastards. If you just put on some music and go cruising, it will all pass you by.

That’s how we know we’re Edd Straw’s Driver Rankings The Race don’t always take it seriously. In fact, it is mainly the intention that people talk about it and the best man succeeded! The Race is a fairly new medium from the United Kingdom, but consists of all the top employees of the once legendary Autosport. So they are definitely not pancakes.

Verstappen NOT the best, huh?

After each race they make an overview of all drivers, ranked from the best to the worst. It now seems that Max Verstappen is not allowed to be at the top here. Races that Verstappen won in a clever way (GP Miami or GP Austria) were not enough in the eyes of the objective British journal to be named the best driver.

It was also last weekend, as Verstappen is not in first place! Now it’s all less bad than it seems. Firstly, the Dutchman is still just second. Second, none other than Fernando Alonso is first.

And we have to be honest, Alonso did an excellent job. Every time during the difficult weather conditions you clearly saw that he could do just that little bit more with his car. The difference with his teammate in the same car is also extremely large.

Be honest

Alonso drove the fastest lap and the public also voted him Driver of the Day. So it’s definitely not a bad choice. It is only striking that in many cases the Dutchman is not the best of the weekend allowed while from 2014 to 2020 Lewis Hamilton’s name was on top by default…

But maybe we look at it through orange glasses? We Dutch people naturally want Verstappen to win as long as possible and as much as possible. So actually we have to be very honest. Which performance was better: Verstappen’s or Alonso’s?

Anyway, now it’s up to you, loyal reader, who do you think was the best driver over the past weekend? Max Verstappen winning his ninth race in a row in harsh conditions or Spain’s Benjamin Button of F1? Let us know in the comments!

