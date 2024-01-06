Max Verstappen dismisses the idea that Perez could keep up with him in early 2023. Even then he said he was already better.

Last year, MV1 finished first nineteen times, second twice and fifth once in Formula 1. Even Ivo Niehe cannot fathom how ridiculous that success is. It was an unimaginable year for Max that will be spoken and written about for decades to come. However, at the beginning of the season it seemed for a moment that Sergio Perez was a little closer to Max than in previous years. Father Perez even made the comparison with Prost and Senna.

That comparison aged poorly, as Perez was subsequently chopped into Mexican pieces by Max Emilian. In the past, Sergio has always managed to bravely defend himself against even the smallest others as a teammate. For example, Giedo van der Garde (GP2), Kamui Kobayashi, Jenson Knoop, Nico Hülkenberg, Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll. But Max is clearly of a different order. Sergio will have to spend day and night in the simulator to get close, because talent alone is no longer enough against the Maxinator.

And yet…Was it really the update that Red Bull implemented in Spain that killed Sergio? That is what Checo himself points to as the reason for his dip in form. From that moment on, the car was developed in a direction that Sergio did not like, according to camp Perez. At first glance it seems to be in line with the results from the first phase of the season. Two wins for Verstappen, two wins for Perez.

But Max wants to be in an interview with Auto-Motor-und-Sport know nothing about this idea. He thinks it is 'not fair'. Because, according to Max, he was always better than Perez:

In my opinion it is not entirely fair to say that we were in balance. From my point of view, that wasn't the case at all. You also have to consider all the circumstances. As far as I'm concerned, the score prior to Miami was quite distorting. Max Verstappen, was always the best!!1!

Whose deed. It's funny that Max still wants to point this out after such a ridiculously successful year. But yes, that is probably why he has become such an inveterate multiple winner.

This article Verstappen: “Was also much better than Perez at the beginning of the season” first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Verstappen #Perez #beginning #season