Verstappen, Gedda to confirm himself

Max Verstappen is used to thinking race by race, without making flights of fancy. The dominance expressed in Bahrain doesn’t reassure him that much, because he knows well that in Formula 1 everything can change from one GP to another. Sure, there are more comfortable positions – like that of Super Max – and earned with talent and work, but the competition won’t stand idly by. He didn’t even do it in winter, and in fact Ferrari has an engine that Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko defined as “the most powerful in the league“. A factor that in Jeddah – a track with an average speed of 253 km/h – will be of importance, as will the slightly abrasive asphalt which could further help the performance of the SF-23.

Verstappen’s words

“After the excellent start in Bahrain, I don’t expect an easy task in Jeddah: this is a completely different circuit, which requires a fast car. However, thanks to the high speed corners, I think we can have a strong car at this track“, the world champion told Red Bull channels. “The changes made to the layout mainly concern the visibilityLet’s hope things have improved a bit for us drivers, as it was definitely dangerous in some areas. It’s a very nice street circuit, with good grip, I always like to race there again“.

Perez’s words

“We must try to maintain the momentum of Bahrain. There are certainly many improvements that we can still implement on our car. We gathered a lot of information from the first race and did a lot of work behind the scenes“, added Sergio Perez. “It will be very interesting to see how everyone performs in Jeddah this week, it’s a very different track to Bahrain. I am looking forward to returning to this circuit after pole in 2022. Last year I was very unlucky with the timing of the safety car while leading the race, I hope it’s my turn for victory“.