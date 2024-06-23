Verstappen-Red Bull masterpiece

Sergio Perez, eighth at the finish line with an overtake on Gasly in the last kilometres, certifies what Verstappen declared via radio after the checkered flag. “We were by no means the fastest on the track, but we were perfect in everything, congratulations to everyone“the words of a beaming Verstappen who jumped on the team members in Parc Fermé for another victory, the seventh out of ten races, certainly a success built in every detail given that McLaren had the best car on the track as lap times demonstrate.

Verstappen and Red Bull have laid the foundations for a possible victory without being able to count on the best vehicle choosing not to use the new soft tire at the start, train that was saved for the finale. Despite this, the fastest lap was recorded by Lando Norris, who had to try to make up an eight-second gap after the second and final stop.

The start where Norris slipped to third place and a first stint that perhaps extended a few laps too long, then forcing the McLaren driver to make numerous overtakes with the set of medium tires were the two errors on the part of Norris and the McLaren pit wall, while Verstappen and Red Bull didn’t do anything wrong. Norris vented on the radio taking full responsibility for a missed victory: “I made a mistake at the start”the words (‘sweetened’ compared to the originals which contained a swear word) of the McLaren driver.