The excellent start of Alonso

The move from Alpine to Aston Martin for the 2023 season brought a sporting joy that a Fernando Alonso had been missing for a long time: the Spaniard, after signing promising times in the pre-season tests, confirmed the excellent progress of the English team by climbing on the podium in all three races so faralways in 3rd place and always behind the two Red Bull drivers, except for the last Australian Grand Prix, with the winner Max Verstappen followed by Lewis Hamilton.

Mission 33

While waiting for the next GP in Azerbaijan, scheduled for the end of April only, the biggest goal for the 41-year-old from Oviedo is one: return to victory. In fact, Alonso’s last success dates back to a good ten years ago, when he triumphed at the 2013 Spanish GP, at the wheel of a Ferrari at the time. However, in order to make his 33rd career success come true, the former Renault and McLaren driver is naturally hoping for a good performance from him, but also from what could happen at home Red Bull.

The ‘hope’ Red Bull

As explained to the microphones of DAZN, the Milton Keynes team now boasts a clear superiority over the competition, but the internal tensions that arose between Verstappen and Sergio Perezalready dating back to Monte Carlo and Brazil 2022 and having become hotter after the race in Saudi Arabia, could open a way to aim for the much desired success: “Let’s hope for a win, the 33rd that is talked about so much – He admitted – but we have to be realistic. We know Red Bulls are too far ahead now, but anything can happen: a reliability issue, or a contact between the pilots. We know there has been a lot of talk about that they have a hot environment, so we will pay attention“.

‘experience’

Alonso, like many others, sensed that there is no relaxed atmosphere in Red Bull, and will therefore try to put pressure on the two drivers in order to take advantage of a valid opportunity for victory. After all, the Spanish driver himself knows how to live an internal rivalry with his teammate, the strongest of which arose with the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. When the latter made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2007, the Englishman found new signing Alonso in the team, two-time reigning champion after years spent in Renault. As the season progressed, the two came to ‘clash’ and hinder each other, offering on a silver platter Kimi Raikkonen the chance to win the world title. An opportunity that the Finn did not waste, becoming world champion, still today the last one to have succeeded with Ferrari.