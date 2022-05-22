Max Verstappen he comes out of Barcelona with a victory that seemed practically unexpected in the first third of the race. An off-piste in curve 4, the DRS that worked at times and a superlative George Russell in the defense of the second position slowed down the Dutchman’s pursuit of Charles Leclerc by a lot, but the KO of the rival completely reopened the game also in a world championship key , with the world champion going for the first time this season at the top of the standings.

“It was a two-sided race – commented Verstappen – The first part was frustrating, where I went out without understanding why, but I had no damage in the gravel in turn 4. Checo was very kind to let me pass, but without DRS it was really complicated and there was little I could do. This problem has hurt us: we must try to be more consistent and not make the same mistakes. Obviously we are not robots, but we must try to minimize these things ”.

“To judge my gap from Leclerc we should have seen the entire race – Max added – They certainly had a better pace at the start than ours and their updates have shown to work on the car. The choice to go on three stops came during the race in progress, probably without the problem at the DRS we would have chosen a different path. Then in the last five laps I lifted my foot and managed the situation in order to bring home the result ”.

Verstappen then focused on the long battle against Russell: “With George it was a hard but fair duel. In his place I would have behaved the same way. For my part, as mentioned, there was a bit of frustration with the DRS issue, but I think it was a nice comparison, always alternating between outside and inside. Obviously at that moment I was nervous, but looking at it now I appreciate it more ”.