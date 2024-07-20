McLaren new benchmark car

Forget the so-called ‘spaceship’ Red Bull, which annihilated the competition in the second half of the 2022 season and throughout 2023. Now the best car is McLaren and the Milton Keynes team has to chase. The tangible confirmation of this trend came in qualifying for the Hungarian GP, ​​where the front row was grabbed by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Max Verstappen came close to yet another feat, arriving just 46 thousandths from the Englishman’s best time, but tomorrow he will have to settle for starting from the second row.

Max’s annoyance

The World Championship leader did not hide his disappointment at the end of Q3, banging his fists angrily on the steering wheel, and in the press conference he tried to spur his team to do even more, because at the moment he is the first to be aware that he no longer has the best car in his hands: “The updates? They work, but we need more – Max declared – I am happy with my lap, but I was at the limit and I am pushing as much as possible, even more than last year. We are slow, there is work to do”.

Optimism, not illusion

Very clear words, as were those regarding the weak points of the RB20, clearly identified by the #1 from Hasselt: “We tried to improve some things on the car, but in the end it was still too slow. The problems of having a narrow window and a difficult car to drive? We have known for a while – added the orange – we will work and try to find performance, but it will not be easy during the season with things already planned. If tomorrow I find a good balance I will try to follow the McLarens. We need to be optimistic though, instead of sitting here giving illusions”.