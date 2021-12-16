Max Verstappen was the most anticipated protagonist of the press conference that anticipates the Gala organized tonight by the FIA ​​in Paris to celebrate the triumphs of the 2021 season in the various categories. The Dutch, new world champion after the incredible and controversial final of the Abu Dhabi GP last Sunday, touched on many topics including the ‘bomb’ launched during the afternoon by Toto Wolff, who during a tough press conference in the which harshly criticized the Federation and Michael Masi also opened the door to the possibility of a Lewis Hamilton retirement from F1 after being “Robbed” of the title.

The Red Bull standard bearer, the only ‘winner’ present at the press conference given the absence of Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff and Valtteri Bottas, however invited his great rival not to give up too much, also thinking about the seven championships already won in the course of his career. “I can understand that the first few days, after such a race, you are not happy – said Verstappen – but he should also understand that this is racing and that these things can happen. I think he should just look back on everything he has achieved. This should give him a lot of comfort and the necessary impetus to move forward. He is still trying to reach that eighth title and will be able to do it again next year. Therefore I see no reason to quit now“.

Verstappen honestly also admitted not feeling “sorry” for the Mercedes driver after what happened last Sunday, but to understand his feelings. “No I’m not sorry – explained # 33 – but I can understand that it can be very painful. In the end, this is also running. You just have to keep fighting until the end and know that anything can happen in racing. He too has won a championship like this – concluded, referring to the English title won in 2008 against Felipe Massa – I think he can understand too“.