Max’s real opponent Verstappen at this start of the season it is not only Charles Leclerc, but also thereliability. In fact, on the ninth lap of the Spanish Grand Prix, the world champion spun in turn 4 (perhaps due to the wind). Back on track behind George Russell and Sergio Perez, Super Max had to rethink his race. After passing his teammate by order of the team, Verstappen is unable to constantly open the DRS (the device activates approximately one lap on and another no), which does not allow him an easy overtaking on George Russell, very good at covering the interior in curve-1.

Red Bull spent all morning working on the moving wing, changing it before the race. The RB18 # 1 was late on the starting grid. The Dutchman’s frustration was evident, who opened up on the radio: “Open the c ** o of DRS!“,”We can’t even get DRS to work, unbelievable“.