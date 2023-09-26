Third title one step away

New week and new records in the sights for Max Verstappen. The Dutchman celebrated in Suzuka la 13th victory in 16 seasonal GPs and he is now just three points away from his third consecutive Drivers’ world title, which will most likely arrive at the Sprint race in Qatar. On Sunday in which Red Bull was able to celebrate winning the Constructors’ title six races early, the #1 from Hasselt once again imposed its absolute supremacy over the competition. Verstappen indeed has led the race for 51 of the 53 lapsleaving the lead only in laps 17 and 18, on the occasion of his first pit stop.

Better than Jim Clark

Precisely the data of laps led by leaders he is perhaps the one who best captures the domination of the class of ’97 in this championship. In fact, after Suzuka the Red Bull team champion led from first in the standings 712 of the 962 laps run so far: 74.01% of the total. An impressive number and one that does not take into account the Sprint races, which are not officially counted as Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s numbers are record-breaking, both in percentage and on an absolute level. The only other driver in F1 history to end a season with more than 70% of laps spent in the lead was Jim Clark in 1963 with 506 laps first in the standings out of 708 total. Therefore, Verstappen will only need to proceed at this pace to easily establish himself as the absolute leader in this particular statistic.

In Qatar to overtake Vettel

Third in this ranking is Nigel Mansell, with 67% of laps as leader in 1992. Sebastian Vettel is fourth with 65.2% dating back to the 2011 season. Even Schumacher and Hamilton, in their years of maximum dominance, fluctuated at the maximum between 59 and 61%. Just the Vettel in 2011, with 739 laps in the lead, is the driver who has ever led the most laps in a single year. Verstappen could easily surpass this record already in Losail: it will be enough for him to pass in front of everyone 28 laps. Certainly not an impossible task for someone who is making Formula 1 his personal playground.