It’s already been a crazy weekend at Silverstone. On Friday, Williams seemed to have taken a big step forward. A day later, McLaren steps forward. The British team came in second and third place in an entertaining qualifying session. Max Verstappen was – of course – the fastest and will start from first place today.

The big questions are: can McLaren maintain the pace at the front of the race? And how far can Alexander Albon climb from eighth place? We also look forward to the advance of Pérez. What can he do from fifteenth place? Then we have to deal with the British climate. Can a rain shower provide even more spectacle? At least the start is dry. Time for answers to these questions.

The start of the 2023 British GP

Lando Norris has the best start and Max Verstappen can do nothing but watch the British driver take the lead of the British GP. Verstappen also immediately gets Piastri on his neck, but he manages to keep Verstappen behind him. By defending on Piastri, Verstappen loses time on the McLaren in front of him. The hole that he drops, is reduced to half a second within a circle. Piastri follows at 0.7 seconds and will therefore also receive DRS from now on.

LAP 2/52 It’s a McLaren sandwich at the front, with Norris and Piastri split by Verstappen!#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/bjDwgiQJGi — Formula 1 (@F1) July 9, 2023

In lap 5, Verstappen takes the lead back. After a DRS piece, Verstappen brakes deeper and Norris has to leave him in front. The McLarens do hook up with the Red Bull. Norris and Piastri stay within a second of the car in front of them and are therefore allowed to open the rear wing in the DRS zones. McLaren wants to keep it that way. Norris receives the message that Piastri is not going to overtake his teammate.

LAP 5/52 Verstappen zips past Norris to re-take the lead at Brooklands But the McLarens are sticking with him for the time being!#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/5LPLMPp8kB — Formula 1 (@F1) July 9, 2023

The first dropout

In the tenth lap we are one car poorer. Esteban Ocon is reeled in by his team. Once there, the engineer tells the driver to take the car out of the race. Shortly afterwards Verstappen receives the message that a light rain shower is coming. “Comparable to the downpour in Q2,” says the Verstappen engineer.

For the time being, the British weather is not helping despite the fact that not a drop has fallen yet. The wind picks up quite a bit. Verstappen says the car starts to pull and is therefore difficult to control. A little later, on lap fifteen of 52, Verstappen notices a ‘light drizzle’. For the time being it will remain there and there is no reason to switch to rain tires. Verstappen is now closing in on Norris. The difference is four seconds on lap 19.

The first pit stops and the safety car

Behind the top three is a battle between the Ferraris and Russell. Leclerc holds up the Mercedes for laps. Ferrari is the first to react and bring in Leclerc. About ten laps later, Russell also comes in. He comes back on track behind Leclerc, but in no time the British driver passes the Ferrari.

One lap later, Piastri is the first driver of the top three to come in. Piastri exchanges his mediums for the hard tire. Other teams prefer the soft-medium strategy or vice versa. The timing of the pit stop is unfortunate. Two laps later, Magnussen’s Haas retires. His smoking car makes for one virtual safety car. This allows the drivers who have not yet made a stop to come in.

Moments later, the VSC becomes a full safety car. Several drivers who have already retired are also coming in. Verstappen switches to the soft tyre, Norris opts for hard. The tire wear seems to be not too bad, so Verstappen’s choice looks the best. Hamilton also comes in and enters the track ahead of Piastri. As a result, he is now third.

Restart the race

Verstappen is allowed to set the pace and goes on his gas very early. He seems to surprise Norris, who immediately has Lewis Hamilton in his gearbox. The two British drivers compete hard, but fair. This fight gives Verstappen the chance to run out. And Verstappen seizes that opportunity because within the same lap the difference with the McLaren behind Verstappen is already two seconds.

Even when Hamilton’s rear wing is allowed to open, the Mercedes driver is not immediately able to take over second place. In fact, Norris increases the gap to one and a half seconds. In the meantime, Verstappen reports that he thinks the soft tire does not feel good. Is McLaren right to go for the hard tire after all? It is only ten laps left and Verstappen has more than three seconds of breathing space.

With six laps to go, Pierre Gasly retires. He has a duel with Lance Stroll. Both drivers do not want to give up, so a collision is inevitable. The rear wheels collide. Gasly comes off the worst. His right rear wheel appears to be punctured or loose. Stroll receives a five-second penalty for this collision. As a result, Alpine’s are out. Gasly does make it to the pits, so no yellow flags are needed.

Exciting final stages of the 2023 British GP

At the front, Verstappen keeps the gap to Norris at three seconds, who in turn is two seconds ahead of Hamilton. Alonso’s duel for seventh place is exciting. He is being chased by Albon and Leclerc. Until the last lap, the three drivers fight for places behind the top five. In the end, Alonso wins the duel, ahead of Albon and Leclerc.

But the very best today is Max Verstappen. He finishes first ahead of Norris and Hamilton. The unhappy Piastri is fourth ahead of Russell. Pérez drives a solid race and takes P6. Alonso is therefore seventh ahead of Albon, Leclerc and Sainz.

Verstappen wiiiins the British Grand Prix! 💪 It’s his second win at Silverstone, and his SIXTH in a row!#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/rKmil24hUQ — Formula 1 (@F1) July 9, 2023

