The world championship 2023 will be the second to predict in the technical regulation the innovations introduced last season, the same ones that caused many difficulties for an absolute top team like Mercedes. For the first time since 2014, the Anglo-German manufacturer had to give up on winning the Constructors’ title, thanks to the various design flaws identified in the W13. Conversely, the team that best interpreted the new points was the Red Bullreturned to the top of the Constructors’ championship for the first time since 2013 thanks also and above all to the successes of Max Verstappenworld champion again with his 15 victories of the season.

For the Dutch driver himself, Red Bull will now be there favorite to the second world championship in 2023. More than for the work itself of the Milton Keynes house on the new car, according to the 25-year-old, the Anglo-Austrian team will be able to take advantage of the advantage achieved in 2022which will guarantee considerable benefits to his team compared to other teams that have not achieved the same goals in terms of interpretation of the regulation.

“You can see it when the rules change and some teams get it right – explained Verstappen a via play – once you understand what you are doing, you work more or less from there and take small steps forward. But when you’re wrongyou have to reinvent and try again, you are always behind and you have to try to catch up. We saw it with us: it took a few years to challenge Mercedes. We didn’t have a good engine, but once that was sorted out we worked on the car, and once all of that was put together we were sort of there eventually, but it took a few years. Maybe with these regulations it’s less complex, but if you’re behind you have to catch up. But while they are trying to recover, we are also trying to improve, so that’s what we have to try to do and hopefully we can prove it again.”